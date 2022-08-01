You'll Be All Shook Up Over Kaia Gerber's Surprise Cameo in Austin Butler's Steamy Photo Shoot

Watch : Lisa Marie Presley Says Austin Butler CHANNELED Elvis ACCURATELY

We feel the temperature rising after seeing these sultry photos of Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler.

The model made a subtle cameo in Elvis star's cover story for VMAN 49 Fall/Winter 2022 issue—and their burning love is ever present. In one black-and-white snap included in the new photo shoot, Austin's back is towards the camera as two pairs of arms are seen loosely wrap around his neck. Although you can't see exactly who’s embracing the actor, a small hint is given thanks to the appearance of Kaia's delicate wrist tattoo that reads "I know" with the words crossed out by a singular line.

Kaia and Austin first sparked relationship rumors late last year, with the two confirming their romance in January after they were spotted looking cozy in photos of them out and about in Los Angeles. Since then, the 20-year-old hasn't been shy about making it known she's her 30-year-old boyfriend's biggest fan.