Jennifer Lawrence’s Solution for Sun Protection Is Clever—and Chic

If you don't look up, you'll miss Jennifer Lawrence's ingenious summer accessory.
The Oscar winner flashed a wide smile while grabbing an iced coffee in New York City on July 31. Jennifer's outfit was the definition of chic, as she wore a black crop top tee, wide-leg denim jeans, layers of silver jewelry pieces and sandals.
However, it was her unexpected accessory that stole the spotlight: an umbrella.
That's right, J-Law protected herself from the sun with a parasol big enough to shield her face and neck, but small enough that it didn't take up too much space. The Hunger Games star's black oval-shaped sunglasses also helped her block the UV rays.
In recent weeks, the Don't Look Up actress has brought her fashion A-game to the streets of New York City. On July 26, she beat the heat alongside husband Cooke Maroney in an easy, breezy ensemble that entailed coordinated white tees.
And on July 15, the 31-year-old made a case for wearing a corset dress, after stunning in a sleeveless blue design from Tory Burch.
The flowy midi dress featured a corset bodice that cinched the waist, but not in a restrictive way.
The star's been spotted out and about in the last few weeks, which comes nearly four months after she welcomed her first baby with Cooke. The new parents have made it a priority to protect their baby's privacy.
"If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I wouldn't be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!'" she told Vanity Fair for its December 2021 issue. "But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can."
She added, "I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."