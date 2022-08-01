Jennifer Lawrence’s Solution for Sun Protection Is Clever—and Chic

Watch : Jennifer Lawrence Debuts GOLDEN Baby Bump at "Don't Look Up" Premiere

If you don't look up, you'll miss Jennifer Lawrence's ingenious summer accessory.

The Oscar winner flashed a wide smile while grabbing an iced coffee in New York City on July 31. Jennifer's outfit was the definition of chic, as she wore a black crop top tee, wide-leg denim jeans, layers of silver jewelry pieces and sandals.

However, it was her unexpected accessory that stole the spotlight: an umbrella.

That's right, J-Law protected herself from the sun with a parasol big enough to shield her face and neck, but small enough that it didn't take up too much space. The Hunger Games star's black oval-shaped sunglasses also helped her block the UV rays.

In recent weeks, the Don't Look Up actress has brought her fashion A-game to the streets of New York City. On July 26, she beat the heat alongside husband Cooke Maroney in an easy, breezy ensemble that entailed coordinated white tees.