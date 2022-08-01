RHOBH Alum Taylor Armstrong Makes History By Joining The Real Housewives of Orange County

During Taylor's time on the RHOBH, fans got a look got a look into her martial struggles with late husband Russell Armstrong. After she filed for divorce from him in July 2011, he died by suicide a month later.

Since his death, the Bravo star has spoken out about the domestic abuse she experienced during her six-year marriage. She later remarried current husband John Bluher in 2014.

