Step Inside Sienna Miller's Cozy Country Cottage

Sienna Miller is giving the word "cozy" a whole new meaning.
As for the proof? Well, look no further than her country cottage located in Buckinghamshire, England, which is about 45 minutes outside of London. The gorgeous, secluded abode—which has six bedrooms and sits on a private estate—is like "the biggest tiny house you've ever seen," Sienna said in Architectural Digest's Open-Door video posted Aug. 1. "Somehow it keeps on going."
The 40-year-old explained that she bought the home during a time where she needed a solid place to escape the public eye. "I bought this house when I was 25, in a moment of real panic," Sienna shared. "I was sort of in London, and life was very intense, and I just was dreaming about having a place to get away to, and I saw this place online."
After deciding to just "rent it for a year," the actress said she came to see it and realized it was the one. "I fell completely in love and bought it," she added. "It's really my sanctuary, it's where I come to do nothing."
Although the 16th-century thatched roof-cottage a lot of its original features, such as hardwood beams and older fireplaces, Sienna found a way to add her unique and modern taste as well, including having a "naked witchy ladies dancing" wallpaper as the backdrop of her bedroom. "I think that having such an old house is such a magical thing," she said. "But having contemporary touches in it really work."
And, of course, her comfortable oasis wouldn't be complete without a "sweet" bedroom made just for her and ex Tom Sturridge's 10-year-old daughter, Marlowe. "It feels like something out of Jane Austen," Sienna added, in reference to her daughter's cute bedroom. "It's a got a really magical feel."
As for the property itself, not only does Sienna have a beautiful meadow, complete with a playhouse and a small pond, but there's also an guest house, which as Sienna noted, she sends friends that are "madly in love" to stay since it serves as the "most romantic bedroom" she has on site.
But perhaps the greatest selling point is the sheer amount of land she is sitting on currently.
"This property that belongs to me is about one and a half acres," Sienna shared. "And it's the only free-hog cottage on the estate, but there's a gamekeeper up the road and there's somebody else who works on the estate. So, it feels very, very isolated but it's nice to know there are people nearby."
