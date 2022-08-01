Angelina Jolie Proudly Announces Daughter Zahara Will Attend Spelman College

Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara will be attending Spelman College in Atlanta. See the actress’ sweet shout-out to the teen below.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt now have a Spelman girl on their hands!

On July 31, the Eternals actress announced that her oldest daughter Zahara will be attending Spelman College, a historically Black college and university (HBCU) for women located in Atlanta, Georgia. 

"Zahara with her Spelman sisters!" Angelina captioned the Instagram post of the teen posing with other students. "Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

Angelina seemed to be enjoying herself at Spelman's "SpelHouse" back-to-school event with Morehouse College, an HBCU men's liberal institution in Atlanta. The actress was seen learning how to do the Electric Slide with other students and their parents. Towards the end of the video, Angelina shared a hug with Zahara as they laughed and danced. 

Angelina—who also shares daughter Shiloh, 16, sons Maddox, 20, and Pax, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, with Brad—and Zahara have always been advocates of social justice.

In December, the mother-daughter duo traveled to Washington, D.C. to meet with politicians in support of the Violence Against Women Act

"Honored to visit Washington, DC, with Zahara," she captioned an Instagram post at the time, "working with advocates and lawmakers to modernize and strengthen the #ViolenceAgainstWomenAct to include protections for children's health and safety, communities of color, tribes, LGBTQ survivors, rural areas, and all survivors."

Angelina added, "We need reforms including judicial training, trauma-informed court processes that minimize the risk of harm to children, grant programs for technology to detect bruising across all skin tones and create non-biased forensic evidence collection, and protections for the most vulnerable."

