Teresa Giudice Parties at Bridal Shower With Real Housewives Co-Stars

Watch : Teresa Giudice REACTS to Ramona Singer Leaking Wedding Details

A blushing bride-to-be.

In true Jersey style, Teresa Giudice recently celebrated her upcoming nuptials with a festive bridal shower along with family and friends.

For her party, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, got into the wedding spirit wearing a white corseted mini-dress with all-over embroidered lace detailing, as seen in social media snaps. Jennifer Aydin was one of the many well-wishers in attendance and shared a photo of herself posing before a flower wall next to her RHONJ co-star.

"Love celebrating your happiest moments with you," she wrote on Instagram, adding the hashtag #chosenfamily.

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby also posted a pic with Teresa from the bridal bash with the sweet caption, "We are so excited for your big day Tre!!"

Teresa got engaged to Luis "Louie" Ruelas in October 2021, almost two years after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Joe Giudice. Bravo fans have watched the businessman and father-of-two quickly become part of the reality star's family and bond with her four daughters, Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12.