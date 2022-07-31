Kylie Jenner Dances With Kris Jenner in Tribute Video to Mom

After calling TikTok "favorite place to be," Kylie Jenner posted a adorable video of herself showing off some fun dance moves alongside mom Kris Jenner.

It's a mother-daughter dance off!

Kylie Jenner took to TikTok to share the most adorable video of herself gettin' down with mom Kris Jenner

In the clip, fittingly set to the song "Kris Jenner, You Are a World Famous Wonderful Woman" by Papa Razzi and the Photogs, the 24-year-old sports an oversized black blazer over a matching skin-tight catsuit, while the 66-year-old pops in a hot pink power suit. Not taking themselves too seriously, The Kardashians stars can't help but smile and laugh as they busted out some goofy dance moves in an office setting. 

The comments section quickly lit up with an outpouring of positive feedback, particularly for Kris, including one message which read, "I hope to be a mom like THE Kris Jenner," and another that said, "This pink suit is a vibe."

Other comments called for the iconic Kardashian family matriarch to create her own TikTok account, "ASAP."

It's no surprise Kylie would use TikTok to showcase her and her mom's hilarious office shenanigans. Just last week, the Kylie Cosmetics found called the social media platform "favorite place to be" after previously slamming Instagram.

 

TikTok / Kylie Jenner

Kris—who has 11 grandchildren and counting—and Kylie—who shares Stormi Webster, 4, and a 6-month-old son with Travis Scott—have always had a special relationship. Last November, the momager's youngest child posted an epic social media tribute to Kris on her birthday, calling her "my queen, my best friend, my mommy."

"There's not a day that goes by I don't thank God for such a strong, loving, BOSS of a mother like you," she gushed. "You make my world go round!!!" 

