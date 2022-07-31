Yolanda Hadid Shares That She Struggled With Depression and Lyme Disease Relapse

Yolanda Hadid is shedding some light on her recent health struggles.
The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and mother of models Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid returned to social media after a nine-month detox on July 31, writing on Instagram, "After the loss of my mother i really struggled with depression followed by a lyme [disease] relapse."
Yolanda's mom, Ans van den Herik, died at age 78 following a cancer battle.
"The emotional stress and grief strongly effected my immune system [sic]," Yolanda wrote in her post. "My phone addiction didn't help either, it started to take so much time away from being present in my life."
The 58-year-old explained that her relationship with social media was hampering her happiness. "Its so easy to get lost in other peoples stories while forgetting to live and love your own," she explained. "Texting is so much easier then picking up the phone and calling someone. We are all guilty of it."
Now, following her "wonderful reset," the model shared that she's "learning to focus on myself, my health journey and being present in this moment of my life." She added, "Time has slowed down and feels a lot calmer, more time to just sit and actually read a book, time to reconnect with people, be creative and most importantly time with my family."
Yolanda concluded, "I am excited to be back and see what you've all been up too."
Her message drew support from fans and loved ones. Gigi, 26, "liked" her post, while Bella, 25, commented, "We love you."
In February, Yolanda, also a mom to son Anwar Hadid, 23, opened up about her long and difficult battle with Lyme disease in an interview with British Vogue.
"I can't begin to describe the darkness, the pain and the hell I lived through every day," she told the outlet. "For some time, it didn't even feel like living at all. This disease brought me to my knees. Many nights I wished to die, and prayed I would just be free of the pain. If it weren't for my children, I don't think I would be here today."
The mom of three isn't alone—both daughter Bella and son Anwar also struggle with the chronic illness too.
"Like with many chronic diseases and mental health issues, the unfortunate truth is that you appear to be healthy on the outside, which is difficult for people to reconcile," she shared. "It's much easier for us to have compassion for somebody with visible external symptoms. Most people still don't seem to believe that chronic Lyme disease even exists. As the saying goes: you don't truly get it until you get it."