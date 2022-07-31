Jodie Sweetin Is Married Again: Full House Star Weds Mescal Wasilewski

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure & Jodie Sweetin Talk "Fuller House" Ending

There was a full house in attendance on Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski's wedding day!

The actress, 40, and her fiancé were married in a private ceremony at a home in Malibu, Calif. on July 30, her rep confirmed to E! News. According to People, the longtime lovebirds were joined on their special day by 50 guests, including Jodie's Full House castmates John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber.

"I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me," Jodie told the outlet. "I couldn't be more grateful."

On the special day, Jodie wore a stunning, white lace wedding gown from Lili Bridals with a sparkling choker and floral hairpin. Mescal sported a black tuxedo, complete with a powder blue pocket square and matching tie.

The pair, who got engaged in January, kept their festivities sweet and simple. Jodie walked down the aisle with her father Sam, while her two daughters—Zoie, 14, and Beatrix, 11—stood at their mom's side while she and Mescal said, "I do."