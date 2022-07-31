Watch Princess Charlotte and Prince William's Sweet Video Message for Women's Soccer Team

Watch : Princess Charlotte Cradles a Butterfly in Sweet New Photo

A royally sweet send-off from a royally adorable cheerleader!

Princess Charlotte joined her father, Prince William, in a rare video message to wish good luck to the Lionesses, England's women's soccer team, in their match against Germany in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Final at Wembley Stadium in London on July 31.

"We both wanted to wish the Lionesses the best of luck tonight," the Duke of Cambridge, president of the Football Association, said in the clip, filmed outdoors and posted on his family's Instagram page. "You've done amazingly well in the competition and we're rooting for you all the way."

Charlotte, sitting with her dad, then said, sweetly, "Good luck! I hope you win. Bye!"

In the video, the princess, 7, wore a navy and white floral print T-shirt by Spanish brand Losan, while her father sported a blue button-down shirt.

The Lionesses commented on the Instagram post, writing, "Thank you so much!"