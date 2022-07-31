Watch Princess Charlotte and Prince William's Sweet Video Message for Women's Soccer Team

Princess Charlotte appeared in a rare video with her father Prince William, helping to wish good luck to England's women's national football team at the Euro 2022 final.

By Corinne Heller Jul 31, 2022 3:49 PMTags
SportsPrince WilliamRoyalsPrincess Charlotte
Watch: Princess Charlotte Cradles a Butterfly in Sweet New Photo

A royally sweet send-off from a royally adorable cheerleader!

Princess Charlotte joined her father, Prince William, in a rare video message to wish good luck to the Lionesses, England's women's soccer team, in their match against Germany in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Final at Wembley Stadium in London on July 31.

"We both wanted to wish the Lionesses the best of luck tonight," the Duke of Cambridge, president of the Football Association, said in the clip, filmed outdoors and posted on his family's Instagram page. "You've done amazingly well in the competition and we're rooting for you all the way."

Charlotte, sitting with her dad, then said, sweetly, "Good luck! I hope you win. Bye!"

In the video, the princess, 7, wore a navy and white floral print T-shirt by Spanish brand Losan, while her father sported a blue button-down shirt.

The Lionesses commented on the Instagram post, writing, "Thank you so much!"

photos
Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis at Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Last week, William tweeted to the team, "Congratulations @Lionesses on making it to the #WEURO2022 final on Sunday. The entire country is so proud of everything you're achieving. We believe in you and will be with you all the way! W"

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian Supports Landon Barker's GF Charli D'Amelio

2

Katie Holmes Gushes About "Talented" Daughter Suri Cruise's Singing

3

Full House Star Jodie Sweetin Marries Mescal Wasilewski

In June, William visited the Lionesses at the National Football Centre in St George's Park and told the team, "Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she is really good at goal.' She said, 'Please tell them that.' She's a budding star for the future.'"

Instagram / Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

During his visit, he was gifted personalized soccer jerseys for Charlotte and sons Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 4.

The Lionesses had also met William and gifted Charlotte an England shirt in 2015, when she was just two weeks old.

Trending Stories

1

Ellen Star Sophia Grace Responds to Plastic Surgery Speculation

2

Katie Holmes Gushes About "Talented" Daughter Suri Cruise's Singing

3

Kourtney Kardashian Supports Landon Barker's GF Charli D'Amelio

4

Jennifer Garner Has a Warning on "Injecting Anything Into Your Face"

5

Inside the 25-Year Hunt for Answers in Kristin Smart's Disappearance

Latest News

Yolanda Hadid Shares Her Struggle Depression and Lyme Disease Relapse

See Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox’s Birthday Posts to Lisa Kudrow

Full House Star Jodie Sweetin Marries Mescal Wasilewski

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Fall Must-Have Styles Starting at $10

Princess Charlotte Wishes Women's Soccer Team Good Luck in Rare Video

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin: Share Your "A" Theories

Hurry! These Amazing Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Home Deals End Tonight