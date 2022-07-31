Ellen Star Sophia Grace Responds to Plastic Surgery Speculation

Sophia Grace Brownlee remains au naturel.
The 19-year-old cleared up rumors about her physical appearance in a new video she posted to YouTube, saying she's never gone under the knife or used injectables.
"So someone said, ‘At first, when I saw you on social media, I thought you had plastic surgery, do you?'" she said in reference to a fan comment on July 29. "No, I don't have any plastic surgery. I've probably answered this quite a lot of times on my Instagram and on YouTube. So no, I haven't had any plastic surgery."
Sophia Grace said that the most common misconception she hears is that she has altered her lips, which she denies.
"I mean, I really don't think my lips look that big," she continued. "Maybe I haven't underlined them as much as I usually do today. But I've never had lip fillers. I wouldn't be interested in getting lip fillers."
Although she has ruled out needles for now, she does admit to changing up her look with the help of simple beauty products.
"If I do, you know, have lips that look quite plump and big sometimes, it's literally just makeup," she said. "Makeup is very powerful and obviously I look very different without makeup to what I do with it, which most people do. And yeah so that's the reason why maybe people think it is because I am quite good at makeup and I'm quite good at making my face look like maybe I have had surgery, even though I haven't."
Sophia Grace first shot to viral fame appearing alongside her younger cousin Rosie McLelland on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The duo made their debut on the daytime talk show in 2011 when they were just 8 and 5-years-old, wearing tutus and tiaras as they performed a cover of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass."
These days, Sophia Grace is working on her LoLo London fashion line and celebrating her new song "Little Things."
"It's definitely about appreciating the little things in life," Sophia Grace teased about the track in an exclusive interview with E! News back in May. "I feel like nowadays, a lot of people really put themselves down, especially girls because of social media and they feel like they have to be up to a certain standard."
She added, "In reality, it's just about appreciating the little things and then you'll be much happier."