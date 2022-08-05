Selena Gomez Says She Hopes to "Be Married and to Be a Mom"

Watch : Selena Gomez Thanks Fans for "Growing Up With Me" in EMOTIONAL TikTok

Selena Gomez is still keeping it real as she looks toward the future—a future that includes starting a family.

In a new episode of the TaTaTu series Giving Back Generation, released Aug. 5, the singer chats with host Raquelle Stevens and fellow pal Ashley Cook about her mental health journey and her dreams.

"I hope to be married and to be a mom," said Selena, who just celebrated her 30th birthday. "Eventually, I'm going to be tired of all of this, so I'm probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out."

The star added, "Keeping it real."

And Selena does so by living in the real world as much as possible. The Only Murders in the Building actress, who once had the largest number of followers on Instagram, said she continues to stay off the social media platform.

"If anybody know me, I'm an extremist. So it's either one way or the other way," she said. "So I actually got rid of my Instagram on my phone and gave that power to my assistant. So everything I post, I just text it to her instead of having to worry about going on and off. I don't even know my password."