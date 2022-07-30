YouTuber Nash Grier Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Taylor Giavasis

Watch : The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

Officially a family of four.

Youtube star Nash Grier has welcomed a baby girl with fiancée, Taylor Giavasis, In a joyous Instagram post, Taylor shared that the couple welcomed their second child on July 27 after three hours of labor.

"I am sure I will have more to say at a later time but for now all I can say is birth is wild and yet all things magical," she wrote on July 29. "Thank you to my midwife who I can't live without, to my doula who gives the best counter pressure. My mother who played with my very alert toddler at 3 am."

She also gave a sweet shoutout to Nash along with details about the home birth.

"Most importantly, thank you to my life partner for making this child with me, for physically holding me up while I brought her into the world," she continued, "and for promptly throwing out the rug I shit and bled all over."