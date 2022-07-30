JoJo Siwa Clarifies How She Really Feels About the Word "Lesbian"

Watch : JoJo Siwa's BEST Moments on Siwas Dance Pop Revolution

When it comes to her thoughts on the word "lesbian," Jojo Siwa would like to hold the drama, please.

The Dancing With the Stars alum, 19, found herself receiving backlash online after she said in a July 25 Yahoo Life interview that she doesn't like "the word itself." Now, Jojo, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community last year, is clarifying her remarks.

"I've been going through my comments and I just want to make something super clear: I never said that lesbian was a dirty word and I never, ever would say it was a dirty word because it is not," she said in a July 29 TikTok. "It is not a bad word. It is not a slur and it is especially not a word that I am ashamed of saying or ashamed of identifying as by any means."

The Dance Moms star, who is currently in a relationship with Kylie Prew, explained that she didn't have a problem with the word or its connotation, but rather the sound of it.