President Joe Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again in "Rebound" Case

President Joe Biden has tested positive again for COVID-19, days after testing negative following an initial infection of the virus.
The 79-year-old U.S. leader and his physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, announced the news on July 30. "Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again," Biden wrote on Twitter. "This happens with a small minority of folks. I've got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I'm still at work, and will be back on the road soon."
In a statement released by the White House, O'Connor said, "As described last week, acknowledging the potential for so-called 'rebound' COVID positivity observed in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid, the President increased his testing cadence, both to protect people around him and to assure early detection of any return of viral replication," referring to an oral antiviral treatment prescribed to eligible COVID-19 patients.
"After testing negative on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning, the President tested positive late Saturday morning, by antigen testing," the statement continued. "This in fact represents 'rebound' positivity."
Biden, who first tested positive for COVID-19 nine days ago, "has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well," O'Connor said, adding, "This being the case, there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time, but we will obviously continue close observation. However, given his positive antigen test, he will reinitiate strict isolation procedures."
He continued, "As I've staged previously, the President continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him."
On Wednesday, July 27, after testing negative for COVID-19, Biden stepped out to the White House Rose Garden to speak about his experience with the virus.
"My symptoms were mild, my recovery was quick and I'm feeling great," he said. "When I got COVID, I worked from upstairs of the White House...[for] that five-day period. The difference is vaccinations, of course."