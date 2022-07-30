Alabama Rush TikTok Is Making a Return Sooner Than You Thought

Sisterhood of the viral TikToks.

One year after taking over the social media platform, #BamaRush is coming back before the summer even ends.

The University of Alabama's Fall 2022 Primary Sorority Recruitment is scheduled to kick off Aug. 6 and will run until Aug. 14, according to information posted by the Alabama Panhellenic Association.

For women interested in rushing, the groups states that there is a $350 registration fee, however, the clearly states "Primary Recruitment at UA is a mutual selection process and that participation in Recruitment DOES NOT guarantee a prospective member an invitation to join a sorority, nor does it obligate her to join."

ICYMI, in August 2021, TikTok was flooded with captivating content from students at the University of Alabama (also nicknamed "Bama") who were participating in sorority recruitment. Informally known as rush, the selection process is a massive deal at many American colleges, especially south. It typically takes place before classes begin and events last for nearly two weeks.