Jennifer Lopez Rehearses for First Stage Performance Since Ben Affleck Wedding

Back to work.

Two weeks after tying the knot with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is set to perform at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala on the Italian island of Capri on July 20.

The day before, J.Lo, 53, was photographed on stage during a full dress rehearsal wearing a wild custom-designed animal print two-piece look with sparkles and feathers, which, according to La Repubblica, will be up for auction at the end of the night.

The intimate charity event—which will be held at the 14th-century Certosa di San Giacomo monastery—also featured performances by Diplo, Sofia Carson and Switzerland's DJ Cruz, per the Italian outlet.

According to Variety, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Naomi Campbell, Jared Leto and Vanessa Hudgens are among the A-Listers expected to attend.

The star-studded night will mark Jennifer's first performance since officially becoming Jennifer Affleck. She and Ben nearly broke the Internet when they wed in a surprise ceremony at Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on July 16.