Kim Kardashian Shows Off North West's Yeezy Design Sketches

Showcasing her unique, dark style, North West drew two spooky figures while visiting her dad Kanye West’s Yeezy design studio. Keep reading to see her eerie artwork.

By Ashley Joy Parker Jul 30, 2022 5:11 PMTags
FashionKim KardashianKanye WestArtCeleb KidsCelebritiesNorth West
Watch: Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Nose Rings

Ready to take over the family business.

North West recently stopped by Kanye West's Yeezy studio and contributed some creepy-looking designs for her father's fashion line.

In pics shared by her mom Kim Kardashian to her Instagram Stories on July 29, the 9-year-old used a black Sharpie to draw two eerie faces with dark eyes. They were adorned with braids that appeared to be made from real hair. One of the figures even has one coming out of its mouth. something coming out of its mouth.

In other snaps from the visit, North can be seen modeling a pair of silver futuristic shades from the rapper's collection. Kim—who also shares Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with Kanye—wrote in the caption of the snaps, "YR 3022 @YEEZY SHDZ." 

This isn't the first time North has showcased her artistic style. During a recent video tour of her home for Vogue, Kim showed off her daughter's "emo" artwork which included a charcoal self-portrait with empty eyes and a fire-breathing mouth—similar to the creature in the new sketches.

photos
North West Models Futuristic Yeezy Shades

"I love seeing like the personality, and the moods and everything that she goes through and is feeling," Kim said of her daughter's passion for art. "It's really been an amazing hobby of hers."

Instagram

Last September, the SKIMS founder opened up about North's dark side on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying that all of her kids are "so different."

"North is like goth—she's into Hot Topic," she told host Ellen DeGeneres. "She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she's just like a full goth girl."

