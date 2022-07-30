The Truth Behind Taylor Swift's Private Jet Usage

Watch : Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance at HAIM Concert

Taylor Swift is shutting down those who criticize the way you fly when you're soarin' through the sky.

The "All Too Well" singer, 32, recently came under fire online after a study, conducted by sustainability marketing firm Yard, revealed that flights by her private jet have emitted 8,293.54 metric tons of carbon in the last seven months alone. For reference, the study shared that's "1,184.8 times more than the average person's total annual emissions."

However, that doesn't mean that Taylor was along for the rides. "Taylor's jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals," a spokesperson for the pop star told E! News in a statement. "To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect."

The report, which garnered its information from the @celebjets Twitter account, shared that Taylor's plane has taken 170 trips and racked up over 22,923 minutes in air since the beginning of this year, which is the equivalent of almost 16 days.