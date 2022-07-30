J.Crew’s Can’t-Miss Weekend Sale Has Surprising Under $20 Deals Including a $120 Sweater for Just $10

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Truth be told, there's no shortage of amazing sales to shop this weekend. For instance, Anthropologie is having an extra 40% off sale on sale where you can score major savings on all the hottest summer styles. BaubleBar's Friends & Family Event is on and they're offering 25% off everything on site. Then of course, there's the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that ends this weekend. While we definitely think you should check every single of one those sales out, we've got one with so many jaw-dropping budget-friendly deals, you don't want to pass this one up.

This weekend, J.Crew is offering an extra 50% off sale styles for the whole family. It's an incredible discount considering many items are already on sale for at least 70% off. That means, you can find a pair of $50 earrings for $7, $130 jeans for $20, and $80 leggings for $10. If you want to get a head start on your fall wardrobe, we even found these $120 striped turtleneck sweaters for $10! Like we said, it's a sale you really don't want to miss.

We've rounded up some of the biggest jaw-dropping under $20 deals we found at J.Crew this weekend. Check those out below.