Anthropologie's Extra 40% Off Summer Sale: Get These $88 Dresses for $18 & Other Can't-Miss Deals

This weekend at Anthropologie, you can save an extra 40% on summer dresses, tops, pants, swimwear, home goods and more. Prices start at just $4.

By Kristine Fellizar Jul 30, 2022 12:00 PMTags
Ecomm, Anthropologie SaleAnthropologie

Need new clothes that can help you beat the heat this summer? You're in luck! This weekend, Anthropologie is holding a sale where you can save an extra 40% on sale tops, dresses, sandals, jeans and more. It's a limited-time only sale on the hottest summer styles, so it's definitely one you don't want to miss. 

There are over 2,000 items included in the extra 40% off sale across all categories. If you're looking for a flowy, lightweight dress you can wear to the pool, beach or around the house, we found a really cute option for under $20. It comes in two colors and was originally listed at $88. 

In addition to all their amazing fashion deals, Anthropologie's summer sale has a ton of giftable items for really great prices. For instance, you can snag these pretty monogram mugs (originally $14) for just $4. We're also loving these colorful initial water bottles for $12.

We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles from Anthropologie's summer sale. Check those out below.

BaubleBar Friends & Family Sale: $6 Rings, $15 Tarot Necklaces, $22 Disney Bag Charms & More Great Deals

Anthropologie Braided Halter Mini Dress

Beat the summer heat in this flowy backless mini dress by Anthropologie. It's available in regular, petite and plus sizes, and you can get it in pink or orange. Best part is, it's on sale now for just $18. That's $70 off the regular price! Amazing.

$88
$18
Anthropologie

Seychelles Low Key Glow Up Sandals

Seychelles took your basic slides and gave it a fun, puffy twist. These come in five colors including black, honey brown and medium pink. They're originally $99, but you can get them on sale for $42.

$99
$42
Anthropologie

Farm Rio Foliage Jungle Cutout Cover-Up

This stunning Farm Rio dress was made for a beach vacation. It's originally $150 but on sale today for $60. Current sizes available range from S to XL.

$150
$60
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Kindred Candle

Fill your home with the scent of clean fresh florals or sensual floral fruits with these Kindred Candles from Anthropologie. They're originally $28 but on sale for $12. Since it's peak moving season, we recommend snagging a few for housewarming gifts!

$28
$12
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Cropped Utility Pullover

These casual linen tops are perfect for a hot day. They're available in blue, pink and a printed novelty pattern in regular, plus and petite sizes. Best part, they're on sale for $36 this weekend.

$90
$36
Anthropologie

Farm Rio x Anthropologie Structured Corset

This bold and playful structured corset from Farm Rio x Anthropologie would look super cute with anything from a pair of jeans to a flowy skirt. It's originally $110, but you can get it on sale now for $42. 

$110
$42
Anthropologie

The Odells V-Neck Dress

This lovely white and blue dress is so classy and chic. Whether you wear this on date night or a backyard soiree, it's guaranteed to get all the compliments! The dress is originally $259 but you can get it on sale now for $90.

$259
$90
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Strappy Puff Gladiator Sandals

These stylish sandals from Anthropologie are highly rated by shoppers. Although it may not be obvious from looking at the picture, one reviewer said these feel like "walking on clouds." Another said they were so comfortable, they lasted through an entire day of chasing around their toddler. There are three colors to choose from and they're on sale for $60.

$130
$60
Anthropologie

Monogram Water Bottle

These simple and chic monogram water bottles will keep your drinks cold all day long. They're originally $32, but you can shop one today for $12. They're so cute and such a great deal.

$32
$12
Anthropologie

Pilcro Slouchy Chino Pants

These versatile slouchy chino pants come in black and lilac. According to reviewers, the pants are super soft, thick and comfortable to wear. They're originally $140, but you can snag a pair for $48.

$140
$48
Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Gauzy Cutout Cover-Up Maxi Dress

According to reviewers, this sexy, flowy cover-up will transform you into a goddess. It's available in three colors: ivory, black and brown, all of which are stunners. Best part is, it's originally $128 but on sale now for $48. 

$128
$48
Anthropologie

Louise Wine Glasses, Set of 4

A fab set of four wine glasses for just $18? That's a deal you don't want to miss, especially if you'll be entertaining this summer. These are available in clear, blue and mint. 

$48
$18
Anthropologie

Pilcro Cable-Knit Cardigan

These casual-cool cardigans have "go-to" written all over them. There are a several colors to choose from, but sizes are selling out fast. Be sure to snag these while you still can.

$148
$54
Anthropologie

Seychelles Great Escape Flats

It seems as if everyone's been sporting cute flats this summer. If you want to add a new pair or two to your closet, we highly recommend checking out these cute Great Escape Flats from Seychelles. They're on sale now for $54, and selling out fast!

$119
$54
Anthropologie

Sweetheart Neck Mini Dress

You'll be pretty in pink this summer with this extra sweet sweetheart mini dress. It's originally $130 but on sale now for $48. Sizes range from XXS to XL.

$130
$48
Anthropologie

Looking for more great fashion deals to shop this weekend? Check out these popular styles from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that's ending soon.

