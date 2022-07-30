Amazon Most Shopped This Month: The 29 Most Popular Items E! Readers Bought

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Time flies when you're shopping a lot, right? Well, that's not actually an established catchphrase, but it really should be. It's just so exhilarating to do your research, add your item to your Amazon cart, anticipate its arrival, and confirm that you have a new must-have once you try it. If you're reading this you understand what I'm saying because E! readers really got their shop on this month. From beauty products to home decor to fashion, and everything in between, you shopped til you dropped (staying within your budget, of course).
Let's check out the most popular Amazon products that E! shoppers couldn't get enough of this month.
Amazon Most Shopped Products This Month
Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Travel Toothbrushes, Peppermint- 96 Total
No matter how dignified I try to be when I eat, I always manage to get food stuck in my teeth. And as a person who talks a lot, I really don't want everyone I encounter to see food in my teeth. That's why I take this mini travel toothbrushes everywhere I go. They are just what I need to avoid embarrassing moments and there's a little pick on the end of each brush to get those bites that are stuck between your teeth.
These disposable toothbrushes have 18,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
E! shoppers know that this is an E! Editor favorite. It's such a game-changer. It eliminates frizz and gives me a smooth look that lasts for days, even in the summer heat. This is just what you need if you want a hair transformation. I could not be more obsessed. It has 26,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Here's what you need to know to get the most out of this product:
- Wash and condition your hair. Let it air dry or towel dry until it's damp (do not put this in wet hair).
- Do not apply other styling products until after your hair is dry.
- Apply this liberally all over your hair and comb it through to make sure the product is evenly distributed.
- This spray is heat-activated. Use a a brush to create tension while blow drying. Or you can use a heated styling brush. The key is to create tension while your hair dries.
- Once your hair is dry, you can style your hair and use additional products.
Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer
I fantasize about how amazing I would look with a 30-step beauty routine, but I just don't have the time to do that every single day. That's why I have so much appreciation for a two-in-one product. This product from Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty is a lash primer and a mascara in one. Put on the primer, wait about 30 seconds, then go in with your mascara and you'll see major difference in the appearance of your lashes. Mine look longer, voluminous, and separated.
This product has 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
This Lip Sleeping Mask is a product you will use all the time. It is the absolute best lip balm around, in my personal opinion. You'll say goodbye to chapped lips with this one small container will last you a long time, even if you are using it multiple times a day.
This lip mask comes in 6 scents and it has 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water
If you have eight seconds, you can revive your hair with this. According to the brand, this product makes hair silky and shiny without weighing down your strands.
It has 22,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "I don't usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn't take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would of thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one because of the alcohol consumption. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!!"
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector
If you're looking for some hair-related compliments, this is the product you need. Restore damaged hair to get that healthy, shiny hair you've always desired with this truly game-changing hair treatment. It is a complete necessity for my routine.
Just apply the treatment to damp hair, leave it on for ten minutes (or longer if you want), then rinse it out, and shampoo and condition as usual. You will see and feel a difference the first time you use it, but if you want major results, work it into your routine by using it 2-3 times per week. This product has 64,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Heathered Blanket Indigo Multi One Size
Elevate your lounge situation with a legendary blanket from Barefoot Dreams. These are incredibly plush and luxurious. You deserve this level of comfort in your everyday life.
An Amazon shopper said, "Absolute best purchase. Totally worth the money!" Someone else reviewed, "These blankets are the best! So soft & truly a wonderful gift for anyone. I started buying Barefoot Dreams baby blankets and was thrilled when I realized they make adult blankets too. Fabulous!!! My go-to gift!!"
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
I'm a huge fan of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. I wear it all the time, even when I'm not sleeping. It's so incredibly hydrating, but I lost the applicator and I don't love dipping my hands into the container over and over again. That's why I love this version of the same product in packaging that's a squeezable tube. It's easy to use, it's much more hygenic, and it really keeps my lips nice and soft. I bring this with my everywhere that I go.
This lip balm comes six scents.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Luxe Laguna Wrap
If you can't wear a Barefoot Dreams blanket out in public, this wrap is the next best thing. It's just as soft as those iconic blankets and it's incredibly sophisticated. What more can you want? Amazon also has this in black.
A customer said, "Barefoot Dreams is the ultimate in snuggle up, cuddle up softness! Always happy with their stuff!" Another fan of the wrap said, "Love how soft it is. It is versatile too. Very, very warm. Love how it has arm holes. I've gotten many compliments. So happy I purchased!"
StriVectin Advanced Lightweight Neck Cream PLUS, Anti-Aging Firming & Brightening, Tightening Neck & Décolleté Cream for Firmer Skin
I have been loyally using StriVectin's neck cream because I am always looking down on my phone or computer. I'm trying to fix and prevent a major case of tech neck and this cream is great to improve elasticity, lift the skin, and smooth the appearance of lines and sagging, according to the brand.
Cubii JR2 Compact Seated Elliptical with Mat & Footstraps
Become a multitasking queen (or king) with this seated elliptical. You can use this at your desk while you're sitting at the office or you can work out while you watch TV. Make the most of any time you're sitting down with this machine. QVC has this in five colorways. It has 11,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A QVC shopper said, "This is so perfect for me. I'm in my 60's and this piece of equipment gets my blood going. It's so handy to use anywhere anytime."
Another explained, "I bought the Cubii JR2 last week and have been using it ever since. I didn't clear the totals every day because I was not concerned with that, only that I was moving. So, out of curiosity I cleared it yesterday and couldn't believe the totals for the day: Stride 3047, Distance 2.52 miles, and burned 404 calories while watching tv and knitting. I am so happy with my Cubii and glad that I treated myself to this!"
Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
If you want shiny, manageable, healthy hair, Olaplex has some amazing products. This shampoo is super moisturizing and it eliminates frizz, flyaways, and breakage. Plus, it has a light clean smell that doesn't overpower.
The Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo has 43,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner
Follow up the Olaplex Shampoo with this conditioner, which has 44,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Leave this on for about three minutes. This conditioner repairs bonds in the hair, adds shine, and strengthens the strands, according to the brand.
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron
Save yourself some time and get this flat iron. You can use it on damp hair, which means you can skip the blow dry. Get your hair styled with just one pass. This iron has titanium plates that will make your hair shiny and pin straight, per the brand.
This iron has 10,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hiearcool Universal Waterproof Case
You won't miss out on documenting any vacation moments when you bring this waterproof phone case with you. It comes in a set of two and it's universal, which means it's compatible with iPhones, Samsungs, Galaxy devices, and more phones. The case is IPX8-certified waterproof up to 100 feet/ 30 meters. This isn't just for phones either. You can protect any small essentials that you want to keep away from water.
These cases have 42,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bala Bangles- Set of 2 (1lb & 2lb Each)- Adjustable Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights
You may recognize these weighted bangles from Shark Tank. They're available in 1-pound and 2-pound weights with many color options. You can put these on your wrists and/or your ankles to add resistance to your workout or your everyday activity. You can turn going to get your mail or walking toward your front door to pick up a food delivery into a mini-workout when you have these on. Every little bit adds up. If you're biggest obstacle to working out is setting time aside, start wearing these for your everyday tasks.
These have 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Aduro Sport Weighted Vest Workout Equipment, 4lbs/6lbs/12lbs/20lbs/25lbs/30lbs
This is another great way to add resistance and intensity to your everyday activities. Wear it while you work out or you can wear it while you're running errands. It doesn't slip, the weight is evenly distributed, and you can adjust this to fit to suit your needs.
This vest has 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Stamina 36 Inch Folding Mini Trampoline
Trampolines aren't just for kids. This is a really fun way to get some low impact exercise in. You can jump up and down or you can use this for pushups or situps. This small trampoline only weighs 14 pounds and it supports up to 250 pounds. It's easy to assemble and it folds for easy storage.
This trampoline has 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dumoyi Smart Weighted Fit Hoop for Adults Weight Loss
Here's another fun workout that's a great callback to childhood fun. This weighted hula hoop is enjoyably distracting, so I don't even realize I'm working out. This hoop comes in 8 colors, so you can pick your favorite to make the experience even more enjoyable.
This hoop has 5,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Gaiam Classic Balance Ball Chair
Just because you're stuck in meetings all day, that doesn't mean you can't get a workout in at the same time. This bouncy chair is great to support proper alignment and the micro-movements from sitting are a great way to stop you from sitting still for long periods of time. This chair has a 300-pound weight capacity. Plus, it's much more fun than just sitting there. This is also a great way to make the most of your time sitting in front of your TV. Amazon has this chair in 7 colors.
This balance ball chair has 11,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Original Stretch Out Strap with Exercise Book
Stretching is vital to reducing post-workout discomfort, but if you need a little help, this stretching strap is great to have on hand. You can use this to work your legs, arms, shoulders, and back. It comes with a guide to stretching and an accompanying guide.
This stretching strap has 17,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Giotto Large 1 Gallon/128oz (When Full) Motivational Water Bottle with Time Marker & Straw
We all know that drinking water is important, but if you have trouble remembering to get in all your sips every day, a motivational water bottle is a great purchase. This one has encouraging phrases and time markers to help you logically space out your water consumption. Amazon has this bottle in 14 colorways. This bottle has 24,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Keepto 32 Oz Water Bottle With Straw,BPA Free Water Jug With Time Marker
If you're looking for a water bottle that fits in a cup holder on a treadmill or in your car, this 32 oz. size is a great option. It comes in a ton of colors and it has 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
XTERRA Fitness FB350 Folding Exercise Bike
If you can't tell by now, I'm all about looking for ways to work out without turning my TV off. Put this bike in front of your television to get your cardio on, but don't worry about this being a total eyesore in your living room. This one folds up for easy storage. Another aspect of this bike's design that I love is the supportive back. It feels like I'm just sitting in a chair while I pedal instead of riding a bike.
This bike has 6,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ninja OS101 Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer that Steams, Slow Cooks, Sears, Sautés, & More
If you want to step up your cooking game, but you're limited with the counterspace, you need the Ninja OS101 Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer. You can do so much with this one device, including steaming, slow cooking, broiling, frying, and slow cooking. There are so many healthy recipes you can try that are easy to make.
This is a great device with 24,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Protocol Punching Bag with Stand With Adjustable Height- Plus Boxing Gloves
When in doubt, punch it out. This inflatable punching bag is freestanding. It comes with an inflatable pump and gloves. This is easy to set up and store when you're not using it. It's a fun activity to work up a sweat and a constructive way to channel any frustrations you may have.
This product has 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
GYMB Resistance Band Set- Non Slip Cloth Exercise Bands
If you're already squatting and doing pushups, maximize your time by wearing some resistance bands. These are great because of the material. They don't bunch up and fold over like the rubber ones. These sets come in two color combinations and it has 23,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Aerlang Massage Gun for Deep Tissue, Back, Neck, and Muscle Relief
Believe it or not, recovery time in between workouts is important to achieving your fitness goals. Don't let sore muscles get you down. This massage gun is a great way to work out those pains and relax. It is easy-to-use, lightweight, and quiet. It has 20 speeds, comes with six massage heads, and a convenient carrying case. This massage therapy gun has 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager
This is the indulgence that your tired feet need. This shiatsu foot massager has soothing heat, deep kneading therapy, and air compression. This is what you need to relax and unwind after a long day on your feet or a tough workout.
Amazon has this in three colorways and the massager has 7,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you're looking for more great products, check out these summer must-haves from Dancing With the Stars favorite Witney Carson.