Katie Holmes Reveals "Talented" Daughter Suri Cruise Is Making Singing Debut in Her Film

Watch : Katie Holmes Recruits Daughter Suri to Sing in New Movie

Katie Holmes doesn't want to wait to show off her daughter Suri Cruise's musical prowess.

The Dawson's Creek alum revealed that she recruited the 16-year-old to sing a cover of "Blue Moon" in the opening credits of Alone Together, a COVID-19 pandemic-inspired romantic comedy she wrote, directed and stars in. Explaining her decision to include Suri—who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise—in the project, Katie told Yahoo! Entertainment, "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her."

"She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing," she continued. "That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want—go do your thing.'"

Katie added that Suri's singing will also be featured in her upcoming flick Rare Objects, which she shot last year, though "other than that, she's a 16-year-old kid doing high school."