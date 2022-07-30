Kourtney Kardashian Subtly Supports Landon Barker's Girlfriend Charli D'Amelio

Kourtney Kardashian sent some love to Charli D'Amelio, who is dating Travis Barker's son Landon. Find out how the TikTok star reacted to the sweet shoutout.

By Gabrielle Chung Jul 30, 2022 12:16 AMTags
Travis BarkerKourtney KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebritiesTikTokCharli D'Amelio
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals New Pics of Courthouse Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian has given Charli D'Amelio her seal of approval.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum showed the TikToker some love on July 29, sharing a picture of Charli's newly-released Born Dreamer fragrance to her Instagram Stories. In the photo, the perfume bottle, complete with a star-shaped cap, sits on a set of fluffy white sheets.

Kourtney tagged Charli's account alongside heart, stars and cloud emojis.

Needless to say, Charli was on cloud nine with the sweet shoutout. The 18-year-old—who is dating Landon Barker, the son of Kourtney's husband Travis Barker—re-shared the Poosh founder's image with four emojis of white hearts.

Things between Charli and Landon, 18, are looking a little more serious these days. Shortly after a source confirmed to E! News in June that the two were "in the early stages of dating," they were seen holding hands at Machine Gun Kelly's party in New York City.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

Landon then got to know Charli's family a little more when he joined her parents Heidi and Marc D'Amelio at an MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles earlier this month.

WavyPeter/SplashNews.com; NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Since then, the two haven't been shy about with the social media PDA. Recently, the couple got cozy on TikTok during a night out with friends, before going full Kravis with a steamy kiss in a bathroom mirror selfie.

It looks like there's plenty of love to go around in the Barker family!

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian Supports Landon Barker's GF Charli D'Amelio

2

See Khloe Kardashian’s "Little Lady" True Living Her Best Life on Jet

3

Jennifer Garner Has a Warning on "Injecting Anything Into Your Face"

4

Will Smith Clarifies Jada's Involvement in Chris Rock Oscars Slap

5

See Hilary Duff's “Early Pics” Couples Challenge Photo of Matthew Koma

Latest News

Update!

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 Activewear Deals: Nike, Alo & More

Revamp Your Kitchen With Decor Inspired by Love Island

Kourtney Kardashian Supports Landon Barker's GF Charli D'Amelio

Find Out Everything About E!'s New Rom-Com Married By Mistake

North West Is the Future of Fashion While Modeling Yeezy Shades

Nicola Coughlan Reveals Side Effect of Wearing Bridgerton Gowns

There Are Hundreds of Lipsticks on Sale Today: Here are the Best Deals