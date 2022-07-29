Selena Gomez's Pink Manicure Is Barbiecore Perfection

Watch : Selena Gomez Thanks Fans for "Growing Up With Me" in EMOTIONAL TikTok

Selena Gomez's new beauty look will give you a fetish for the Barbiecore trend.

The Only Murders in the Building actress tapped into the celebrity-favorite craze—which exploded earlier this year after photos emerged of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling filming the upcoming Barbie movie—with a pinkish-purple manicure.

Nail artist Tom Bachik gave Selena her fresh set of claws.

"New nails, who dis?" he captioned his July 28 Instagram post. "New work alert for @selenagomez a fun, happy color to match the queen's energy."

It's unclear when exactly the "Fetish" singer got her nails done in the Barbie-esque hue, but it's a color she's been favoring lately.

To celebrate her 30th birthday on July 22, Selena dazzled in a blush pink Versace gown that featured diaphanous tulle fabric wrapped around her shoulders and draped down the neckline and bodice.

The design's delicate beading and thigh-slit paired with Selena's retro half-up hairstyle and mauvy lip added an extra bit of sparkle to her look.