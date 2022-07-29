Everything You Need to Know About E!'s First-Ever Original Rom-Com Married By Mistake

With production officially underway on E!'s first-ever movie Married By Mistake, find out everything you need to know about the upcoming rom-com, including the cast and premiere date.

Production has officially begun on E!'s first-ever movie.

Starring Chloe Bennet, Blair Penner and Anthony Konechny, the romantic comedy Married By Mistake (working title) is set to premiere early next year.

Bennet will star as Riley, an MBA grad who, after losing out on her dream job, shares a wild night out with her bestie and classmate, Nate (Penner). Waking up the next morning in Las Vegas, the two discover they accidentally tied the knot during their drunken escapades.

Jobless and without much on the horizon, Riley decides to move with Riley back to his Tennessee hometown to help him save his family's business. But just as she begins making a name for herself in the company, Nate's ex-girlfriend and handsome older brother Rhys (Konechny)—who takes a liking to Riley—arrive to shake things up.

Will the best friends be able to keep up their ruse, or will old and new romances put everything in jeopardy? You'll have to tune in and find out.

Married By Mistake marks the first of six original rom-coms debuting on E! in 2023, as the network announced several new projects premiering next year back in May. Among the newly-announced projects includes Black-ish star Anthony Anderson's new travel show Anthony Anderson and Mom: European Vacation, the pop culture series Black Pop and a dating show hosted by Chrisley Knows Best's Todd Chrisley.

Stay tuned to E! News for the latest Married By Mistake news, and scroll down to see what shows are getting the axe ahead of the 2023 TV season.

