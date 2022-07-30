Hannah Montana's Jason Earles Reveals What Needs to Happen Before a Reboot

Jason Earles' thoughts on a Hannah Montana reboot will have you saying, "Sweet niblets!"
In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Disney Channel alum revealed that he isn't ruling out a revival of the hit teen sitcom, but noted that there are some contingencies for it to happen.
"A Hannah spin-off, sequel or reimagining makes a lot of sense," he said. "I think the right people would have to be involved."
Specifically, Jason said the show really isn't possible without the participation of his on-screen sister Miley Cyrus. "I think that it's something that maybe down the road Miley would be excited about, but it really hinges upon her," he continued. "She has a much better relationship with the show now than she did when we finished."
In the 11 years since Hannah Montana has gone off the air, Miley has shed her child star image. A move Jason understands, noting, "She's really confident in who she is now. I don't think that people just associate her with this thing she was trying to break out of."
Because of Miley's appreciation for "the fan love for the show," Jason theorized that the Hannah Montana lead may possibly decide to explore "some version" of a reboot. And don't expect a spin-off starring just Jason, as he stated, "I don't think it really makes a lot of sense if she's not involved, because she really is the heart of the whole thing."
On the 15th anniversary of the show's premiere, Miley penned a heartfelt note celebrating her alter-ego. She wrote, "You were a rocket that flew me to the moon and never brought me back down. I couldn't have imagined when taping myself singing 'I Love Rock n' Roll' against a white wall in my mom's friend's kitchen...would make my wildest dreams a reality. You and I have been through it all, my friend."
As to what Jason has been up to since Hannah Montana's end? He has been focusing on his work on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which debuted its third season July 27 on Disney+. Not only has Jason served as the young stars' acting coach for the first two seasons, but he's since joined them on camera, playing Camp Shallow Lake Director Dewey Wood.
"They're literally the most talented people I've ever been around. So they kind of make my job easy," Jason said of working with his mentees. "I love their approach so much and they work so hard that I'm willing to put as much effort as I can into them, because they're putting that much effort into themselves."
On joining them on-camera as the grumpy camp director, Jason noted that "it couldn't have played out better."
New episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series drop Wednesdays on Disney+.