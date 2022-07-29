Proof North West Is the Future of Fashion as She Models Yeezy Shades

Kim Kardashian has a budding model on her hands! Take a look at her 9-year-old daughter North West striking a pose in sunglasses from Kanye West's Yeezy line.

North West has set her sights on the future.

On July 29, Kim Kardashian shared several photos of her daughter modeling a pair of futuristic shades from ex Kanye West's Yeezy line. In the pictures posted to Instagram Stories, North paired the uniquely shaped eyewear, which featured a silver reflective lens wrapped around the face, with an all-black ensemble.

The 9-year-old was also seen holding a phone and taking a selfie of her look.

Kim—who shares North along with kids Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with Kanye—wrote in the caption of the snaps, "YR 3022 @YEEZY SHDZ."

And while North may have a future in modeling, it turns out she's quite the aspiring artist as well. Alongside pics of her little one's model behavior, Kim also shared doodles her daughter made while playing dress-up.

The drawings, done in black marker on blue paper towels, featured alien faces adorned with strands of braided hair. Kim captioned the images, "NORTH SKETCHES @YEEZY."

Take a look at North striking a pose—and channeling her inner Pablo Picasso—below.

