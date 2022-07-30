Summer House's Paige DeSorbo Reveals the Hardest Part About Craig Conover Romance

Paige DeSorbo is spilling the sweet tea about her relationship with Southern Charm's Craig Conover.
The couple has displayed their romance in front of cameras since they began dating in October 2021. However, Paige exclusively told E! News that even though they're on a reality show and "you have to be yourself," shining a spotlight on her love life has come with challenges.
"It's definitely hard for you to know that there's hundreds of thousands of people that have opinions on your relationship," she admitted. "But you have to remember I don't know Jessica in Iowa who hates me and my boyfriend, and I'll probably never meet her. So, why am I going to let what she said hurt my feelings?"
The Summer House star explained that she's lucky to be "dating someone who's going through the exact same thing."
"If people mutually hate us, it kind of brings us together," she said. "I'm like, 'Everybody hates us.' And he's like, 'Whatever, I love you.'"
Paige, who met Craig on Bravo's first season of Winter House, explained another (unexpected) way that they've grown closer: their beauty routine.
According to the fashion influencer, Craig didn't have a grooming regimen before he met her.
"The other night, I said to him, 'Go with wash your face.' And he was like, 'I don't know how to do that without getting in the shower,'" Paid revealed. "And I'm like, we have so much more work to do here than I thought."
She continued, "But now he uses a moisturizer. The man never used a face moisturizer, and now he puts it right next to all my skincare."
The two also enjoy doing face masks together, a skincare step she said Craig is very serious about. As Paige put it, "He gets annoyed if I don't ask him to also do it with me."
Like Craig, Paige is all about the less is more approach when it comes to her makeup essentials.
"I love makeup, but I am such a picky person on things that go on my skin. I hate the feeling of anything sticky or oily," the 29-year-old explained. "I'm a weekend makeup girl. I don't want to wear makeup during the week, but on the weekends, I love to do a full glam."
The Bravolebrity, who partnered with Revolution Beauty on the launch of their IRL Filter Longwear Foundation, noted that she's a fan of the brand's product because "it feels good on your skin."
"It's not oily, it's not shiny, it's not greasy," Paige continued, "And sometimes, I am filming a show, so I need something that looks like a filter but doesn't feel like a filter."
"And I'm getting older, wrinkles are happening," the reality star pointed out. "I'm like, 'Oh my god, I have like lines where you can see my foundation?' And that was really hard to adjust to, but with Revolution Beauty, I don't feel like that at all."
Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
