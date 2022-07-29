Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Reveals Unexpected Side Effect of Wearing Regency Gowns

You'll (sun)burn for this inside look at Bridgerton season three.
Nicola Coughlan, who plays the character Penelope Featherington on the Netflix period drama, shared the unexpected souvenir cast members get when wearing the regency gowns on the Bridgerton set. The answer? A particularly unfortunate sunburn where the period dresses expose their necks and chests.
"And so…the Bridgertan* returns," Nicola teased in a July 29 Instagram Stories. "Sunburn you get while wearing a regency dress."
So, the costume grants a painful side effect. But, that's not to say Nicola's character won't look ravishing in season three. In fact, a July 20 teaser video announcing production on season three gave fans a look at Penelope's striking glow up. While Penelope has always been a beauty, the character has made some changes to her prior look, including an intricate updo paired with full glam makeup.
And her beauty routine isn't the only thing changing. Back in May, Nicola shared that season three is "gonna be a lot different" from previous ones.
After all, this season, which takes inspiration from Julia Quinn's fourth Bridgerton book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, puts Penelope and Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton) as the center couple.
As for what else Nicola can share, she said that her character "finally becomes a woman in season three and comes into herself." Despite this tease, she noted that when it comes to the plotline, "a lot of it gets rewritten until the last moment."
Bridgerton sure knows how to keep the surprises (and the need for sunscreen) coming.