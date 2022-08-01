Your August Horoscopes Are Here: Leo, Say Goodbye to Negative Thoughts

Get ready for an empowering August with cosmic and practical guidance from celebrity-favorite tarot card reader Angie Banicki.

By Natalie Finn, Angie Banicki Aug 01, 2022
Welcome to your August taroscope from Angie Banicki.

A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.

Taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Angie's method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.

So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.

August Celebrity Birthdays

Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.

Read on for your August taroscope...

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Influence: The Four of Pentacles

Music: "Drawn to the Rhythm" by Sarah McLachlan, "bye bye" by Oscar Anton, "Band on the Run" by Wings

Shhhhh. Wow, do you hear that, Leo? There is a voice you've been working on quieting. It might have been screaming from within or maybe it was just a faint, negative little nag. Maybe it was the echoes of your ancestors holding you back—or maybe it's actually a parent you still hear now? Whatever the voice is—you seem to have silenced it. Bye-bye. This person, this voice, doesn't have the power to hurt you the way it has been. And now you can hear your own beautiful, powerful voice with so much more clarity! Ahhhh, sweet, optimistic, clear words equal clear vision. 

This month isn't about focusing on money, but about focusing on the vision, and the money will come. In the meantime, it might be helpful for you to give yourself a budget—or if you prefer, a manifestation practice? We are talking long-term goals here now, not immediate reward. And as I write this, I realize that part of what is shifting and healing in you as those voices quiet down may be strongly rooted in family money issues. Can you look at where you have let money take up way too much of your thought process, whether it's feeling you don't have enough, not wanting to spend too much, not wanting to waste it? In any case, you can stand to pay it less attention.

Final Thought: "All that is gold does not glitter, Not all those who wander are lost; The old that is strong does not wither, Deep roots are not reached by the frost." —J.R.R. Tolkien

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Influence: The Moon

Music: "Wonderful Life—Edit" by Two Door Cinema Club, "Another One Bites the Dust" by Queen, "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" by U2

I keep seeing an image here, Virgo: It's you pushing the door open with a thrust of will. Your cape waving behind you, you're throwing lightning bolts that charge up people, animals and every room you walk into. But how are you going to lead, because that power is something we could all use.

I have a feeling you are reading this and thinking—typical Virgo—about how you might best wield this magic. But that's the thing, you don't even have to decide. Just harness your energy and it does the navigating. Be the queen. Be the king. Be the you that you know you love. Finally, the full moon this month enhances your super-powers—so mark your calendar and make sure your cape is ready.

Final Thought: "Can you remember who you were, before the world told you who you should be?" —Charles Bukowski

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Libra (Sept. 23- Oct. 22)

Influence: The Queen of Cups

Music: "The Warrior" by Patty Smyth and Scandal, "Bounce" by Emotional Oranges, "Wonderful Life—Edit" by Two Door Cinema Club           

You are discovering a new level of peace and power through a challenge, Libra. What are your emotions trying to tell you this month?  How can you tap into your inner warrior, who will protect and help you find even more peace and groundedness in who you are and where you are going? What is your warrior telling you that you need now? Do you need cash in large amounts like the Emotional Oranges say? Do you need to change the way you've been working—or perhaps overworking? This doesn't mean you're ready to quit—you will finish what you've started—but at the same time, I think you know what I mean when I say you are being catapulted toward a new path. 

This new possibility is going to show you how work can feel more fun and how more love can overwhelm you. So trying putting the cash on the side and let yourself feel how good it can be to take back your wonderful life! Oh, and watch your emotions in your relationships this month. Is someone trying to control the other? Channel that control into your work and not toward another person!

Final Thought: "I rather believe that time is a companion who goes with us on the journey and reminds us to cherish every moment, because it will never come again. What we leave behind is not as important as how we've lived."  —Jean-Luc Picard

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Influence: The Seven of Cups

Music: "Disco Inferno" by Syzz and Nora Van Elken, "Open House (with Chadwick Stokes of Dispatch)" by Mihali and Chadwick Stokes, "Enjoy Your Life" by Oby Onyioha

There is a situation in your life now, Scorpio, that will test you to shine your light, even if you're reluctant. This is your choice: You can match the negative energy coming at you or you can choose to have an even more conscious, loving response. It might feel unfair. It might feel hurtful. But choosing to match others' negativity with your own is only going to bring you pain. Choosing the loving response allows you to rise to even greater levels of light and joy than before. This may not be easy but be the sun

August also holds an important message for you: Slow it down. Rest. Be patient. Be kind. Observe.  If you can go take a class, learn something new, read more books—choose all of the above. What you get out of it will be twofold:  You may learn a skill but in the process you'll also discover secret nuggets of wisdom about who you are and where you are going. Try not to make any big choices this month. Just keep observing. And P.S., home is coming up for you. A move? A change? Don't be afraid to manifest best outcomes.

Final Thought: "Even after all this time the sun never says to the earth, 'You owe me.' Look what happens with a love like that, it lights the whole sky." —Hafiz

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 19)

Influence: The Six of Cups

Music: "Blackbird" by The Beatles, "Gringos Revenge" by Parov Stelar, "Wake Up! (feat. Kaleta)" by Purple Disco Machine, Bosq and Kaleta

You have so much love in your heart, Sag, and those around you really need you to share your heart now more than ever. I picture you like a bird flying over us, your energy clearing our dark thoughts, your grace imbuing us with courage. You will feel this power in August. You'll notice others opening to you and you will see their pain. You could glean an unfair advantage from their vulnerability, but I think you'll choose using your magic to heal. Children will be drawn to you, as well. Let them reflect your love and compassion. Their innocence will refuel your soul.  

Your community and friendships are your work this month. New kinships will be made, ones that will help guide your life moving forward. And some old friends may reappear in this coming cycle. Let yourself feel supported by the love you feel from your community. 

Final Thought: "Have compassion for everyone you meet, even if they don't want it. What seems conceit, bad manners or cynicism is always a sign of things no ears have heard, no eyes have seen. You do not know what wars are going on down there where the spirit meets the bone." —Miller Williams

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Capricorn (Dec. 20-Jan 19)

Influence: The Five of Pentacles

Music: "California Sunset (Instrumental)" by Poolside, "I Love You" by FOREVER '99, "I'll Take You There" by The Staple Singers

Capricorn, how can you remind yourself to keep choosing strength and courage over self-doubt this month? You're playing a game of War this month—and the numbers are in your favor. What was happening for you in 1999? There is something coming up for you this month to take you back there to reclaim your power. Can you make a big sign that screams "I LOVE YOU" at you every morning when you wake up? Or maybe you need a quotation that reminds you to take a risk or be brave? Find one to keep you on your A game. 

Some might say war is scary, but I am referencing the card game War for you here for a reason: Treat this battle more like a game. Play it hard and with courage and maybe you'll even surprise yourself and have fun. You've got this. Finally, if you've been having money fears, this is the month to play the numbers game there, as well. Take a little risk! If you've got the entrepreneurial spirit, this is your month!

Final Thought: "Beginning today, treat everyone you meet as if they were going to be dead by midnight. Extend to them all the care, kindness and understanding you can muster, and do it with no thought of any reward. Your life will never be the same again.  —Og Mandino

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Influence: Justice

Music: "Distraction" by Polo G, "My Life" by Billy Joel

Where is your sacred space, Aquarius, and can you be there as much as possible this month? There is a big healing happening for you now. This doesn't mean go need a retreat or ever healing modality that shows up. Rather, this month is yours. I want you to welcome the healing into your space. This is for you, about you. You've been readying for this healing and you can trust your gut now. 

Did you hear that? I really want you to listen in to what you are feeling! You aren't wrong. There is something very karmic happening here and trust that you are protected and taken care of as you go through it. Also, your creative juices are explosive now. Get in there and draw, write, make, channel. Do your thing and watch the magic that comes through you!

Final Thought: "An invisible thread connects those who are destined to meet, regardless of time, place, or circumstance. The thread may stretch or tangle, but it will never break. —Ancient Chinese Proverb

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Influence: The King of Swords

Music: "Wish You Were Here" by Pink Floyd, "The Night the Carousel Burned Down" by Todd Rundgren

It's OK to not be sure, Pisces, truly. Trust in the uncertainty this month. Instead of being mad you don't know, or feel sad there is a question mark hanging over your life or you just can't make up your mind, let this note be a sign that that is how it is meant to be for now. It will not remain so for long, but you can trust the question will get answered and you don't need to be hard on yourself about it. Maybe you can even find excitement in it—I don't know what, but something is going to happen and it feels GOOD. 

Your soul is longing for more love this month, and the best way to navigate this is to spend some time forgiving everyone from your past who has hurt you. Family, friends, lovers—whose name comes up and triggers you? Can you just send them some love (in your mind, at least) for doing the best they can? You may see some of this unfolding in your dreams now, too. If you wake up to anyone appearing seemingly out of nowhere, write them a note of forgiveness. You don't even have to give it to them—you are writing for you now. And sidenote: If you are a healer or have healing capabilities, you may notice your powers increasing this month. Get ready for more magic!

Final Thought: "Holding on to anger is like grasping a hot coal with the intent of throwing it at someone else; you are the one who gets burned." —Buddha

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Aries (March 21-April 19)

Influence: The Ace of Pentacles

Music: "Bette Davis Eyes" by Kim Carnes, "Let's Get It On (Flight Facilities Remix)" by Marvin Gaye and Flight Facilities, "Open House (with Chadwick Stokes of Dispatch)" by Mihali and Chadwick Stokes

Aries, your inner warrior is peaking through this month—and from the most beautiful place of developed maturity, you get to decide what you will do with him/her/them. Now, the old you may have rushed ahead, or forced through or peacocked. But this new you seems to relish the moments more. Can you stay in that place? You can still be your fiery self and still recognize your newfound sensitivities and intuition. But you can also just keep some (or all) of it just for you. 

I wouldn't be surprised if you are seeing the karmic patterns you're here to work through with profound clarity. Notice now the relationships that are your teachers and be open to some quite elaborate new ones appearing in the most random ways! A birth wants to happen—not necessarily literally, it could just be your creative soul stirring—but in any case, you're feeling compelled to make life. So, let's get it on!

Final Thought: "The kindest thing you can do for yourself is to be the person you would most like to spend the rest of your life with." —Heather K. O'Hara

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Influence: The Five of Pentacles

Music: "Lights Up (feat. Channel Tres)—Myd Remix" by Flight Facilities, Channel Tres and Myd, "DON'T YOU WORRY" by Black Eyed Peas, Shakira and David Guetta, "It's So Easy" by Margo & Mac

Whoa, you are lit this month, Taurus. You may feel on fire in different ways, but there's no doubt that your emotions and thoughts are powerful. You are going to recognize the impact you have on others, on your environment, on yourself like never before. The cards advise to be careful what you ask for—but at the same time, use that voice of yours!

Is something slipping away? Do you really want to fight for it? Do you know this is your moment to voice your expectations, your desires? Let them be known! And don't worry about how it's all received, just trust that the universe is listening. You really do have this advantage now and if anything makes you question that, remember your power to flip it to your advantage. Just stay out of your own way and watch what is landing in your lap now.

Final Thought: "Life will give you whatever experience is most helpful for the evolution of your consciousness. How do you know this is the experience you need? Because this is the experience you are having at this moment."  —Echkart Tolle

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Gemini (May 21- June 20)

Influence: The Lovers

Music: "Goodbye Stranger" by Supertramp, "California Sunset (Instrumental)" by Poolside, "Express Yourself" by N.W.A.

Love seems to be swirling around you, Gemini. But more importantly than love… Well, what's more important than love? And this month you will be loving music and sound, words and writing—all your jam. If you sing, sing your heart out! If you are a speaker, speak up. If you write, stretch out those wrists and let words pour onto the paper like a rainstorm. 

Sunset is your magic hour, so try to watch it as often as you can and let it shower you with inspiration. Part of this creative blitz is tied to your newfound perspective. You've broken out of old chains that were holding you back and you are ready to share yourself with the world. As a result of this high, you are attracting possibility. Lovers see you, your charm is off the charts—so go express yourself and watch how your words seem to flow forth and wrap themselves around the most beautiful of humans.

Final Thought: "We are reminded how short life really is, and how we are just passing through. So, all the people you haven't told you love lately, tell them, and live your days like you mean it." —Hal Sutton

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Cancer (June 21—July 22)

Influence: The Nine of Wands

Music: "Stitches" by Shawn Mendes, "Enjoy Your Life" by Oby Onyioha

First things first, Cancer: What's up with this self-doubt? Have you been noticing it creeping around more? This is not you and it's time to shift that aside. Are you taking care of you? Taking care of your energy? Sweet, sensitive soul that you are, try implementing a new ritual to keep you cleared of other people's energies. Baths are great. Burning palo santo or copal can do wonders!

Now to the good stuff: August is going to bring you plenty of opportunities to live your best life—say YES. Vacation? Yes, please. Photography or ceramics class? Yes, please. Night out with friends? Yes, please. It feels like some career developments are on the edge waiting to happen for you, but your work this month is to play. Give yourself permission and watch how the world brings you more chances to do exactly that.

Final Thought: "Mishaps are like knives, that either serve us or cut us, as we grasp them by the blade or the handle."
—James Russell Lowell

