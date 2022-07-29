Your August Horoscopes Are Here, Libra

Libra (Sept. 23- Oct. 22)

Influence: The Queen of Cups

Music: "The Warrior" by Patty Smyth and Scandal, "Bounce" by Emotional Oranges, "Wonderful Life—Edit" by Two Door Cinema Club

You are discovering a new level of peace and power through a challenge, Libra. What are your emotions trying to tell you this month? How can you tap into your inner warrior, who will protect and help you find even more peace and groundedness in who you are and where you are going? What is your warrior telling you that you need now? Do you need cash in large amounts like the Emotional Oranges say? Do you need to change the way you've been working—or perhaps overworking? This doesn't mean you're ready to quit—you will finish what you've started—but at the same time, I think you know what I mean when I say you are being catapulted toward a new path.

This new possibility is going to show you how work can feel more fun and how more love can overwhelm you. So trying putting the cash on the side and let yourself feel how good it can be to take back your wonderful life! Oh, and watch your emotions in your relationships this month. Is someone trying to control the other? Channel that control into your work and not toward another person!

Final Thought: "I rather believe that time is a companion who goes with us on the journey and reminds us to cherish every moment, because it will never come again. What we leave behind is not as important as how we've lived." —Jean-Luc Picard