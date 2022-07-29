Your August Horoscopes Are Here, Scorpio

Welcome to your August horoscopes from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Angie's method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. Take notice of what you connect with. Take what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)
Influence: The Seven of Cups
Music: "Disco Inferno" by Syzz and Nora Van Elken, "Open House (with Chadwick Stokes of Dispatch)" by Mihali and Chadwick Stokes, "Enjoy Your Life" by Oby Onyioha
There is a situation in your life now, Scorpio, that will test you to shine your light, even if you're reluctant. This is your choice: You can match the negative energy coming at you or you can choose to have an even more conscious, loving response. It might feel unfair. It might feel hurtful. But choosing to match others' negativity with your own is only going to bring you pain. Choosing the loving response allows you to rise to even greater levels of light and joy than before. This may not be easy but be the sun.
August also holds an important message for you: Slow it down. Rest. Be patient. Be kind. Observe. If you can go take a class, learn something new, read more books—choose all of the above. What you get out of it will be twofold: You may learn a skill but in the process you'll also discover secret nuggets of wisdom about who you are and where you are going. Try not to make any big choices this month. Just keep observing. And P.S., home is coming up for you. A move? A change? Don't be afraid to manifest best outcomes.
Final Thought: "Even after all this time the sun never says to the earth, 'You owe me.' Look what happens with a love like that, it lights the whole sky." —Hafiz