Your August Horoscopes Are Here, Sagittarius

Welcome to your August horoscopes from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Angie's method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. Take notice of what you connect with. Take what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 19)
Influence: The Six of Cups
Music: "Blackbird" by The Beatles, "Gringos Revenge" by Parov Stelar, "Wake Up! (feat. Kaleta)" by Purple Disco Machine, Bosq and Kaleta
You have so much love in your heart, Sag, and those around you really need you to share your heart now more than ever. I picture you like a bird flying over us, your energy clearing our dark thoughts, your grace imbuing us with courage. You will feel this power in August. You'll notice others opening to you and you will see their pain. You could glean an unfair advantage from their vulnerability, but I think you'll choose using your magic to heal. Children will be drawn to you, as well. Let them reflect your love and compassion. Their innocence will refuel your soul.
Your community and friendships are your work this month. New kinships will be made, ones that will help guide your life moving forward. And some old friends may reappear in this coming cycle. Let yourself feel supported by the love you feel from your community.
Final Thought: "Have compassion for everyone you meet, even if they don't want it. What seems conceit, bad manners or cynicism is always a sign of things no ears have heard, no eyes have seen. You do not know what wars are going on down there where the spirit meets the bone." —Miller Williams