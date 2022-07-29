Dwyane Johnson Says His Daughters Are Black Adam's Biggest Fans

Watch : Dwayne Johnson Gushes Over Seeing His Kids' LOVE for Black Adam

Turns out, the biggest Black Adam fans aren't comics readers, but Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's kids.

"They love Black Adam," the actor exclusively told E! News at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con. "They really do, especially my little girls."

Johnson admitted to showing his youngest daughters—Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4—the teaser for Black Adam, and their reaction is nothing short of hilarious. "I show them the very graphic, violent trailer," he shared, "which they love 'cus it's my DNA."

"I think with your babies, they know when mommy and daddy are so passionate about something," the 50-year-old continued. "They're hearing all the conversations and they're seeing all the things you're talking about and the materials and things like that. So, they can't wait."

Perhaps only the only people more excited about the upcoming film than his daughters is Johnson himself. Having been attached to the DC project for over a decade, the actor told E! News that the role is not one he takes for granted.