Your August Horoscopes Are Here, Aquarius

Welcome to your August horoscopes from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Angie's method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. Take notice of what you connect with. Take what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Influence: Justice
Music: "Distraction" by Polo G, "My Life" by Billy Joel
Where is your sacred space, Aquarius, and can you be there as much as possible this month? There is a big healing happening for you now. This doesn't mean go need a retreat or ever healing modality that shows up. Rather, this month is yours. I want you to welcome the healing into your space. This is for you, about you. You've been readying for this healing and you can trust your gut now.
Did you hear that? I really want you to listen in to what you are feeling! You aren't wrong. There is something very karmic happening here and trust that you are protected and taken care of as you go through it. Also, your creative juices are explosive now. Get in there and draw, write, make, channel. Do your thing and watch the magic that comes through you!
Final Thought: "An invisible thread connects those who are destined to meet, regardless of time, place, or circumstance. The thread may stretch or tangle, but it will never break. —Ancient Chinese Proverb