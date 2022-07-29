Your August Horoscopes Are Here, Aries

Welcome to your August horoscopes from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Angie's method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. Take notice of what you connect with. Take what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Influence: The Ace of Pentacles
Music: "Bette Davis Eyes" by Kim Carnes, "Let's Get It On (Flight Facilities Remix)" by Marvin Gaye and Flight Facilities, "Open House (with Chadwick Stokes of Dispatch)" by Mihali and Chadwick Stokes
Aries, your inner warrior is peaking through this month—and from the most beautiful place of developed maturity, you get to decide what you will do with him/her/them. Now, the old you may have rushed ahead, or forced through or peacocked. But this new you seems to relish the moments more. Can you stay in that place? You can still be your fiery self and still recognize your newfound sensitivities and intuition. But you can also just keep some (or all) of it just for you.
I wouldn't be surprised if you are seeing the karmic patterns you're here to work through with profound clarity. Notice now the relationships that are your teachers and be open to some quite elaborate new ones appearing in the most random ways! A birth wants to happen—not necessarily literally, it could just be your creative soul stirring—but in any case, you're feeling compelled to make life. So, let's get it on!
Final Thought: "The kindest thing you can do for yourself is to be the person you would most like to spend the rest of your life with." —Heather K. O'Hara