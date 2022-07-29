Your August Horoscopes Are Here, Taurus

Welcome to your August horoscopes from Angie Banicki.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Influence: The Five of Pentacles
Music: "Lights Up (feat. Channel Tres)—Myd Remix" by Flight Facilities, Channel Tres and Myd, "DON'T YOU WORRY" by Black Eyed Peas, Shakira and David Guetta, "It's So Easy" by Margo & Mac
Whoa, you are lit this month, Taurus. You may feel on fire in different ways, but there's no doubt that your emotions and thoughts are powerful. You are going to recognize the impact you have on others, on your environment, on yourself like never before. The cards advise to be careful what you ask for—but at the same time, use that voice of yours!
Is something slipping away? Do you really want to fight for it? Do you know this is your moment to voice your expectations, your desires? Let them be known! And don't worry about how it's all received, just trust that the universe is listening. You really do have this advantage now and if anything makes you question that, remember your power to flip it to your advantage. Just stay out of your own way and watch what is landing in your lap now.
Final Thought: "Life will give you whatever experience is most helpful for the evolution of your consciousness. How do you know this is the experience you need? Because this is the experience you are having at this moment." —Echkart Tolle