Your August Horoscopes Are Here, Gemini

Welcome to your August horoscopes from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Angie's method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. Take notice of what you connect with. Take what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Gemini (May 21- June 20)
Influence: The Lovers
Music: "Goodbye Stranger" by Supertramp, "California Sunset (Instrumental)" by Poolside, "Express Yourself" by N.W.A.
Love seems to be swirling around you, Gemini. But more importantly than love… Well, what's more important than love? And this month you will be loving music and sound, words and writing—all your jam. If you sing, sing your heart out! If you are a speaker, speak up. If you write, stretch out those wrists and let words pour onto the paper like a rainstorm.
Sunset is your magic hour, so try to watch it as often as you can and let it shower you with inspiration. Part of this creative blitz is tied to your newfound perspective. You've broken out of old chains that were holding you back and you are ready to share yourself with the world. As a result of this high, you are attracting possibility. Lovers see you, your charm is off the charts—so go express yourself and watch how your words seem to flow forth and wrap themselves around the most beautiful of humans.
Final Thought: "We are reminded how short life really is, and how we are just passing through. So, all the people you haven't told you love lately, tell them, and live your days like you mean it." —Hal Sutton