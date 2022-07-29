Your August Horoscopes Are Here, Cancer

Welcome to your August horoscopes from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Angie's method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. Take notice of what you connect with. Take what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Cancer (June 21—July 22)
Influence: The Nine of Wands
Music: "Stitches" by Shawn Mendes, "Enjoy Your Life" by Oby Onyioha
First things first, Cancer: What's up with this self-doubt? Have you been noticing it creeping around more? This is not you and it's time to shift that aside. Are you taking care of you? Taking care of your energy? Sweet, sensitive soul that you are, try implementing a new ritual to keep you cleared of other people's energies. Baths are great. Burning palo santo or copal can do wonders!
Now to the good stuff: August is going to bring you plenty of opportunities to live your best life—say YES. Vacation? Yes, please. Photography or ceramics class? Yes, please. Night out with friends? Yes, please. It feels like some career developments are on the edge waiting to happen for you, but your work this month is to play. Give yourself permission and watch how the world brings you more chances to do exactly that.
Final Thought: "Mishaps are like knives, that either serve us or cut us, as we grasp them by the blade or the handle." —James Russell Lowell