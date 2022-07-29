Kelis Slams Pharrell Williams Over "Petty" Sampling Debacle on Beyoncé's Renaissance Album

Watch : Kelis CALLS OUT Beyonce for Renaissance Sample

Kelis just brought some beef to the yard.

Amid the highly anticipated release of Beyoncé's Renaissance album, the R&B singer shared some heated words about an interpolation of her smash single "Milkshake" being used on "Energy," the the fifth song off of the Destiny's Child alum's new record. According to Kelis, she was not informed of the sample ahead of time and called out both Beyoncé and Pharrell Williams—who wrote and produced "Milkshake" with his The Neptunes producing partner Chad Hugo—for never reaching out.

"Pharrell knows better. This is a direct hit at me," she said in an Instagram video posted on July 28. "It's very petty."

Calling the situation "frustrating," she continued, "I have the right to be frustrated. Why? Because no one had the human decency to call and be like, 'Yo, would like to use your record.'"

Kelis further alleged that this was done "on purpose," calling it a "very passive aggressive" move.