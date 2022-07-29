See JoJo Siwa and Abby Lee Miller's Dance Moms Reunion

Dance Moms alums JoJo Siwa and Abby Lee Miller reunited at the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season three premiere. Here’s how JoJo poked fun at a viral audio of Abby's.

By Daisy Maldonado Jul 29, 2022 8:44 PMTags
CelebritiesAbby Lee MillerTikTokJojo Siwa
Watch: Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter FIRES BACK at JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa might have just won this TikTok trend. 

It turns out Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett's meetup wasn't the only reunion at the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season three premiere. The show's guest star, JoJo also met up with her former Dance Moms coach Abby Lee Miller during the event, which she documented in a hilarious new TikTok.

JoJo's July 28 post starts off by reading, "Me all ready for a calm night at the premiere of HSMTMTS...," then, the Nickelodeon star added, "Plot twist" before panning the camera to Abby, who waves at the camera

But that's not the only part of JoJo and Abby's crossover that makes the video totally epic. Instead, it's the fact that JoJo used a viral audio of Abby on the Lifetime show. "Now I want to sit back and relax and enjoy my evening," Abby says at the start of the clip, before dramatic music is added in the background. Abby says, "when all of a sudden, I hear this agitating, grating voice." Watch the video here.

photos
JoJo Siwa Through the Years

Don't mistake JoJo's use of the sound for any tension with Abby though. In her caption, the dancer showed her respect for her former coach, "Gotta love her though @aldctherealabbylee." Shortly after posting the video, JoJo commented, "Do we think abby is gonna be mad at this bahahahhaa."

The video comes just a few days after JoJo revealed that she now has a bald spot due to the stress she underwent while on Dance Moms.

TikTok

Trending Stories

1

See Khloe Kardashian’s "Little Lady" True Living Her Best Life on Jet

2

Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Tells JoJo Siwa to "Grow Up"

3

Hailey Bieber's Viral Glazed Donut Nails Are Easy to Achieve At-Home

In the caption of her July 27 video, JoJo shared that the "stress rash" on her head from her time on the show "lead to no more hair there." She told fans in a follow-up clip, "I would pick at it all day long, and I damaged every single hair follicle that has ever been right there."

Despite this, JoJo seems to have nothing but love for Abby nowadays.

Trending Stories

1

See Khloe Kardashian’s "Little Lady" True Living Her Best Life on Jet

2

Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Tells JoJo Siwa to "Grow Up"

3

Hailey Bieber's Viral Glazed Donut Nails Are Easy to Achieve At-Home

4

Hong Kong Band Mirror Ends Concert After Giant Monitor Falls on Dancer

5

Will Smith Clarifies Jada's Involvement in Chris Rock Oscars Slap

Latest News

Nicola Coughlan Reveals Side Effect of Wearing Bridgerton Gowns

There Are Hundreds of Lipsticks on Sale Today: Here are the Best Deals

Exclusive

Dwyane Johnson Says His Daughters Are Black Adam's Biggest Fans

Kelis Slams "Petty" Pharrell Williams Over Sampling on Beyoncé Album

The MixtapE! Presents Beyoncé, Hayley Kiyoko and More New Music Musts

See JoJo Siwa and Abby Lee Miller's Dance Moms Reunion

Jennifer Garner Has a Warning on "Injecting Anything Into Your Face"