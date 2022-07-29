See JoJo Siwa and Abby Lee Miller's Dance Moms Reunion

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter FIRES BACK at JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa might have just won this TikTok trend.

It turns out Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett's meetup wasn't the only reunion at the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season three premiere. The show's guest star, JoJo also met up with her former Dance Moms coach Abby Lee Miller during the event, which she documented in a hilarious new TikTok.

JoJo's July 28 post starts off by reading, "Me all ready for a calm night at the premiere of HSMTMTS...," then, the Nickelodeon star added, "Plot twist" before panning the camera to Abby, who waves at the camera

But that's not the only part of JoJo and Abby's crossover that makes the video totally epic. Instead, it's the fact that JoJo used a viral audio of Abby on the Lifetime show. "Now I want to sit back and relax and enjoy my evening," Abby says at the start of the clip, before dramatic music is added in the background. Abby says, "when all of a sudden, I hear this agitating, grating voice." Watch the video here.