iCarly's Miranda Cosgrove Shares Her Hopes for Creddie in Season 3

Watch : Miranda Cosgrove Gushes Over Harry Styles Cameo on "iCarly" Reunion

Miranda Cosgrove is ready to flip the script when it comes to Creddie.

That's right, the star of iCarly wants her titular character to be the one chasing Freddie (Nathan Kress) for once. Cosgrove said as much in an exclusive interview with E! News, which followed the confirmation that the iCarly reboot on Paramount+ will be back for a third season. And after the season two finale put Carly and Freddie's feelings for one in the spotlight, it seems viewers may finally see the on-screen besties get together in adulthood.

"In the original series, they're little and Freddie always had almost like, a puppy love for Carly," Cosgrove said of the two characters, "and Carly would always just laugh about it. But now that they're adults, it's a totally different dynamic. It would be interesting to see more from Carly's perspective, how she feels about Freddie, especially now that his character has been through two divorces on the show and has a daughter and everything's changed."

In other words, Cosgrove would like to see if Carly's the one "that's going to fight for Freddie."