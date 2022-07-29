Exclusive

iCarly's Miranda Cosgrove Shares Her Hopes for Creddie in Season 3

Following iCarly's season three renewal, star Miranda Cosgrove revealed her hopes for Carly and Freddie (Nathan Kress). Plus, get details on her partnership with USAA on Fort Innovate.

By Alyssa Ray Jul 29, 2022 8:33 PMTags
TVExclusivesMiranda CosgroveCelebrities
Watch: Miranda Cosgrove Gushes Over Harry Styles Cameo on "iCarly" Reunion

Miranda Cosgrove is ready to flip the script when it comes to Creddie.

That's right, the star of iCarly wants her titular character to be the one chasing Freddie (Nathan Kress) for once. Cosgrove said as much in an exclusive interview with E! News, which followed the confirmation that the iCarly reboot on Paramount+ will be back for a third season. And after the season two finale put Carly and Freddie's feelings for one in the spotlight, it seems viewers may finally see the on-screen besties get together in adulthood.

"In the original series, they're little and Freddie always had almost like, a puppy love for Carly," Cosgrove said of the two characters, "and Carly would always just laugh about it. But now that they're adults, it's a totally different dynamic. It would be interesting to see more from Carly's perspective, how she feels about Freddie, especially now that his character has been through two divorces on the show and has a daughter and everything's changed."

In other words, Cosgrove would like to see if Carly's the one "that's going to fight for Freddie."

photos
15 Secrets About iCarly Revealed

And while this iteration of iCarly is more mature, it's not afraid to call back to its predecessor. Namely, the new series often welcomes back fan favorite characters. 

So, can we expect more of these familiar faces in season three? Cosgrove is already hoping to bring back Lewbert (Jeremy Rowley) for the new episodes.

"He was in an episode during the second season, but just one episode," she said. "It'd be really fun if we got him back into the Bushwell building. Maybe he's the doorman again?"

Lisa Rose/Paramount+

Cosgrove also hopes that Josh Peck, her co-star from her Drake & Josh days, will also return as her character's manager for season three. "Not just because I think he's hilarious and love that he is the character's manager," she added, "but also because he's one of my closest friends. It was really fun working with him."

When Cosgrove, who is the star an executive producer of iCarly, isn't mapping out the show's future, she using her platform to encourage young fans to get involved with STEM. This summer, Cosgrove is partnering with USAA on Fort Innovate, a lab designed to teach children about innovation and encourage them to become the next generation of big thinkers.

Trending Stories

1

See Khloe Kardashian’s "Little Lady" True Living Her Best Life on Jet

2

Writer Won't Apologize After Calling Fiancée "Not the Most Beautiful"

3

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Turn Up the Heat on Italian Vacation

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

On why she chose to collaborate with USAA on Fort Innovate, which is touring across the United States, Cosgrove said, "I am super into STEM because I host and produce a show called Mission Unstoppable, where we interview and meet all these really cool women in STEM every week. That really opened up my eyes and inspired me and helped me learn a lot more about the STEM world. So that's what I'm hoping Fort Innovate does for young people."

Not only is it "totally free," according to Cosgrove, but the innovation lab allows kids and their families to have "a really fun, hands-on experience."

Learn more about Fort Innovate here.

Trending Stories

1

See Khloe Kardashian’s "Little Lady" True Living Her Best Life on Jet

2

Writer Won't Apologize After Calling Fiancée "Not the Most Beautiful"

3

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Turn Up the Heat on Italian Vacation

4

Will Smith Clarifies Jada's Involvement in Chris Rock Oscars Slap

5
Exclusive

How Jason Momoa, Eiza González Are Trying to Keep Their Romance Going

Latest News

Nicola Coughlan Reveals Side Effect of Wearing Bridgerton Gowns

There Are Hundreds of Lipsticks on Sale Today: Here are the Best Deals

Exclusive

Dwyane Johnson Says His Daughters Are Black Adam's Biggest Fans

Kelis Slams "Petty" Pharrell Williams Over Sampling on Beyoncé Album

The MixtapE! Presents Beyoncé, Hayley Kiyoko and More New Music Musts

See JoJo Siwa and Abby Lee Miller's Dance Moms Reunion

Jennifer Garner Has a Warning on "Injecting Anything Into Your Face"