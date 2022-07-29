Race for the Championship's First Trailer Will Get NASCAR Fans' Engines Revving

Start your engines, because USA's new reality show is high octane.

This first look at the upcoming series Race for the Championship is sure to get NASCAR fans' hearts pumping. The new trailer, released on July 29, gives a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of elite drivers and teams competing in the NASCAR Cup Series—both on and off the track.

According to USA, "Viewers will get a rare glimpse of what it takes to balance personal relationships with the pressure to perform. Packed with action, heart and drama, this exhilarating series will offer up a taste of what it's really like to partake in the world's top level of stock car racing. Watch as the drivers are pushed mentally and physically to their limits, navigating a NASCAR season unlike any other—with a new car, new tracks and new challenges—for their chance to make history.

The 10-episode series will feature past racing champions such as Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski, along with other drivers eager to vie for the 2022 NASCAR Cup, including Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suárez, Ross Chastain, Corey LaJoie.