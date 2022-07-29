BaubleBar Friends & Family Sale: $9 Alidia Rings, $15 Tarot Necklaces, $22 Disney Bag Charms & More Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
If you're like us and believe no outfit is complete without an accessory or two, you're going to love the sale we have for you today. BaubleBar, our go-to for colorful jewelry pieces and chic Disney must-haves, is currently holding a Friends & Family sale event where everything is on sale for 25% off.
When they say everything is included in the sale, they mean everything! New arrivals like these cute gold puffy heart earrings are on sale now for 25% off. Even better, everything in their amazing sale section is on sale now for an extra 25% off.
With the additional discount, you can find deals on best-sellers for under $25! For instance, the $50 Mickey Mouse Bag charms are now on sale now for $22, these cute Pisa huggie hoop earrings are on sale for $11, and the iconic Mini Alidia Ring is now on sale for just $9. Considering those rings are originally $44, you're getting an incredible deal.
Be sure to shop BaubleBar's Friends & Family Event today!
Wondering what's worth getting? We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles from the sale. Check those out below.
The Best Deals From BaubleBar's Friends & Family Event
BaubleBar Micro Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring
BaubleBar's lovely Micro Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring will give your ring stack a pretty pop of color. The ruby and sapphire rings are currently on sale for $15, but you can also snag the versatile clear for $33.
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm in Pink Enamel
It's no secret that we're absolutely OBSESSED with BaubleBar's Mickey Mouse bag charms, we've only raved about them like 100 times. If you are a Disney fan and you have yet to snag one of these bag charms for yourself, now's the perfect time to do so. It's at the lowest price we've seen yet!
BaubleBar Sunburst 18K Gold Medallion Necklace
Attract all the good fortune into your life with the BaubleBar Sunburst 18K Gold Medallion Necklaced. It's a reversible medallion so you basically get two looks in one, and the design on the pendant symbolizes good fortune. It's originally $128, but you can get it on sale for under $100.
BaubleBar Enamel Tile Bracelet - Multi
BaubleBar took their fan-fave tile bracelets and added bit of sparkle and color to make them even more obsession-worthy. The Enamel Tile Bracelet is originally $46, but you can get it on sale today for $34.
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Outline 18K Gold Plated Sterling Silver & Cubic Zirconia Ring
Show your love for all things Disney in the chicest way with this classic gold band with a Mickey Mouse twist. It's originally $78, but you can get it on sale today for $58.
BaubleBar Kate 18K Gold Ear Cuff
This stunning ear cuff was designed to give the illusion that you have two piercings even if you don't have one. The dainty chain makes it super cute. If you don't have any piercings, this is a great ear cuff to get. Plus, it's such a great deal at $27.
BaubleBar Tarot Card Necklace-The Lovers
If you're a Gemini, have an important relationship you want to honor or want a little help in manifesting your soulmate, consider BaubleBar's The Lovers Tarot Card Necklace. It's part of their super popular tarot necklace line that sold out in just three days after it was first released. Right now, you can snag this necklace for just $15.
BaubleBar Gia Necklace
It's not hard to see why BaubleBar's Gia Necklace is a favorite piece among fans. It's sleek, sophisticated and highly versatile. It's the kind of piece you can throw on to look immediately put together. Right now, it's on sale for $31.
BaubleBar Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring in Fuchsia
It's the season of fuchsia everything right now, and you can sport the trend with the stunning Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring which features even more sparkle than their original Mini Alidia Ring. It's originally $48, but you can get it today for $15.
BaubleBar Figaro 14K Gold Anklet
Since we're in the middle of summer, there's no better time to sport a cute anklet. Right now, you can snag the BaubleBar Figaro 14K Gold Anklet (top of stack) for just $46.
BaubleBar Ariel Anklet
The Ariel anklet (as worn on the model in the block above) was pretty much made for summer. It features a fun mix of pearls in various sizes and we love that it's a stack of two. The anklet is originally $48, but you can add it to your wardrobe today for $36.
BaubleBar Initial Pisa Bracelet: Rainbow Enamel
Already a fan of BaubleBar's Pisa Bracelets? Then you'll want to check out the rainbow enamel initial Pisa bracelet that's colorful, cute and a total must-have for your stack.
BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring
BaubleBar's iconic Mini Alidia Ring is their "#1, all-time-best-selling ring." It comes in a ton of cute colors and color combos including light pink, blue ombre and clear iridescent. These rings are typically $44, but you can get them on sale today for $9! Don't pass this deal up.
Looking for more can't-miss deals on accessories? Check out our favorite under $100 deals on bags, accessories and more at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022.