How Jazmine Sullivan Made Sure Her Lollapalooza 2022 Debut Performance Was Unforgettable

Watch : Jazmine Sullivan on Most EXCITING Part of Performing at Lollapalooza

If you miss Jazmine Sullivan's festival performances, you miss out on a whole lot.

Close to one month after picking up the Best Female R&B/Pop Award at the 2022 BET Awards, the singer packed her bags for Chicago where she had her debut Lollapalooza set on July 28. For Jazmine, the opportunity to open for bands like Metallica was something she didn't take lightly.

"There are so many different artists that are going to be there and you're being exposed to so many different forms of music," Jazmine exclusively shared with E! News. "You want to introduce people to who you are and your sound."