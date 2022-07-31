Allow NASCAR Driver Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Family to Race Into Your Hearts

Watch : Austin & Whitney Dillon Talk Parenting Styles Amid Busy Schedules

Before the race even begins, Austin Dillon's family has earned a victory lap.

It's no secret that the 32-year-old driver knows his way around a racetrack. In fact, he will show off his skills July 31 at the NASCAR Cup Series. But no matter if he wins or loses, Austin knows he has wife Whitney Dillon, who always sees him as the real MVP.

"She's a great cheerleader," Austin exclusively shared with E! News. "When I met her, she was cheering for the Tennessee Titans and she brought that same mentality to me. It's nice having that person behind you that believes in you and wants you to do well."

But Whitney isn't alone on the sidelines! The couple's 2-year-old son named Ace has been spotted at the racetrack cheering on his dad. Described by Whitney as a "wild man" who is "always on the go," Ace has become a true star in the family's reality show Life in the Fast Lane.